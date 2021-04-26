Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the quarter. Cloudflare comprises about 1.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Forte Capital LLC ADV owned about 0.05% of Cloudflare worth $11,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NET. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,292,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,301,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,526 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,862,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209,662 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,114,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,614,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,084 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2,017.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,730,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,394,000 after purchasing an additional 8,317,691 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $337,085,000. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $82.50 on Monday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $95.77. The company has a quick ratio of 8.61, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.48 billion, a PE ratio of -211.40 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.45 and its 200-day moving average is $72.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.22 million. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

NET has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial raised Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $830,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 882,686 shares of company stock valued at $67,162,361. 35.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

