Forte Capital LLC ADV Buys 1,574 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty makes up about 1.3% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ULTA shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.24.

In other news, Director Charles Heilbronn sold 84,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.48, for a total value of $25,973,260.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,963 shares in the company, valued at $18,683,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Lorna Nagler sold 4,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.90, for a total transaction of $1,263,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,463,211.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 820,644 shares of company stock valued at $256,177,793. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $328.44 on Monday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.01 and a 1-year high of $351.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.78. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a PE ratio of 82.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

