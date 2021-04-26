Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FANG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.29.

FANG opened at $76.13 on Monday. Diamondback Energy has a fifty-two week low of $23.63 and a fifty-two week high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boston Partners grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,622,195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $126,915,000 after acquiring an additional 332,086 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,826,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after acquiring an additional 343,400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,281 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $58,481,000 after acquiring an additional 41,066 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,121,378 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,274,000 after acquiring an additional 350,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after purchasing an additional 583,073 shares during the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

