Sequent Asset Management LLC Has $1.80 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,918 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1,358.2% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $113.72 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $114.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07.

