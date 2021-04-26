Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Buys New Position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3,715.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 3,604 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 75,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,639,000 after purchasing an additional 22,337 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,304 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $426,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,028,000.

Shares of SCHP opened at $61.72 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52-week low of $58.67 and a 52-week high of $62.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.51.

