Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Stock Holdings Lessened by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,490,000 after buying an additional 116,598 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $742,997,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,700,000 after buying an additional 138,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,914,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,709,000 after acquiring an additional 49,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $79.79 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $65.54 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market cap of $67.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.68.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total transaction of $1,627,425.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,760.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $26,697.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.17.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

