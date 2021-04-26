Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 9,955 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,955 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF were worth $67,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 77.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 903,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,288,000 after purchasing an additional 68,357 shares during the last quarter.

BATS PICK opened at $45.87 on Monday. iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF has a 12-month low of $25.02 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $36.91.

