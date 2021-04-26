Analysts Set Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Target Price at GBX 1,687.50

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,687.50 ($22.05).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,465 ($32.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Shares of LON:OXIG opened at GBX 2,070 ($27.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of £1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 34.07. Oxford Instruments has a 52 week low of GBX 1,122 ($14.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,355 ($30.77). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,950.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,897.26.

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

