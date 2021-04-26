Elastos (ELA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.00 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded up 13% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 26th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $148.31 million and $5.00 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.74 or 0.00014427 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded down 21.6% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Elastos alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006427 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0790 or 0.00000147 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000040 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001156 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 73.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos (CRYPTO:ELA) is a coin. Its launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 24,013,477 coins and its circulating supply is 19,163,308 coins. The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elastos’ official message board is news.elastos.org . Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elastos’ official website is elastos.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain-powered operating system for the SmartWeb. ELA is the intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain. It can be used for trading, investing in digital assets, and paying for blockchain processing fees. “

Buying and Selling Elastos

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elastos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elastos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.