OneRoot Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $10.61 Million (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 26th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $4.66 million and $10.61 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0164 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OneRoot Network Profile

RNT is a coin. It launched on November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

