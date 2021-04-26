Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have commented on PEGRF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pennon Group in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Pennon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

PEGRF stock opened at $13.92 on Monday. Pennon Group has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.