Morgan Stanley Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $70.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NUVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.81.

NUVA opened at $70.61 on Monday. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $71.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 8.00% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $291.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUVA. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of NuVasive in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

