WoodTrust Financial Corp Buys 594 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.6% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. WoodTrust Financial Corp owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $15,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $139.41 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.92 and a twelve month high of $139.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

