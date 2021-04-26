BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on May 4th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th.

TSE ZEB opened at C$33.95 on Monday. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$20.57 and a twelve month high of C$33.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.69.

