Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $340.00 at Barclays

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.97% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SQ. Mizuho increased their target price on Square from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Square from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Square from $216.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $300.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.05.

NYSE SQ opened at $246.43 on Monday. Square has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 391.16, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.42 and its 200-day moving average is $219.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mary G. Meeker sold 8,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.19, for a total transaction of $2,069,723.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,175 shares in the company, valued at $100,920,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,157,265 shares of company stock worth $276,886,471. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Square during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $277,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Square by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Codex Capital L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at $832,000. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

