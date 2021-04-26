Piper Sandler Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $203.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

