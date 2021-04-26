Piper Sandler Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $203.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.19% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.61 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $8.08 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.52.
NASDAQ TSCO opened at $189.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $173.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96.
In related news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $5,655,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 107,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 13,362 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 669.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,302 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Tractor Supply
Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.
Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies
Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.