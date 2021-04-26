Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) PT Raised to $24.00 at Morgan Stanley

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $4.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Rubius Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUBY opened at $24.66 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.20 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Maiken Keson-Brookes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $6,090,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 121,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,292. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rubius Therapeutics by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers.

