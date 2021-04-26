Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,968,784,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after buying an additional 3,226,700 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after buying an additional 1,418,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bank of America by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after buying an additional 1,376,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC opened at $39.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.32.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.