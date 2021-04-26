QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Essex Savings Bank

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM stock opened at $134.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.84%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

