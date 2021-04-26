Essex Savings Bank Purchases Shares of 3,330 Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,330 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

VLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Shares of VLO opened at $70.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,338.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.44 and a 1 year high of $84.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.77%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.