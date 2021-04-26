Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 2.0% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $17,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. IFG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.4% during the first quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 74,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,691,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $339.34 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $323.11 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $211.12 and a 52-week high of $342.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

