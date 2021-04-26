iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) Shares Sold by Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the period. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Europe ETF worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $80,000.

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.91 on Monday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.77.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

