Fulcrum Asset Management LLP Sells 4,756 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fulcrum Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 77.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,756 shares during the quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP’s holdings in American Tower were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 10,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 19.3% during the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 12.8% during the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 61,855.6% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 44,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

AMT opened at $254.04 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $112.89 billion, a PE ratio of 60.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 12th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.17%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.67.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.