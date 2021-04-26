Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 9,934 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,875 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $12,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NKE. United Bank grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 14,263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the third quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 58.1% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth $214,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:NKE opened at $130.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

In other news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NKE. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

