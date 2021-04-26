Hendley & Co. Inc. Trims Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Hendley & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.7% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $4,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $291.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The company has a market capitalization of $64.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $279.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.18. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $212.23 and a one year high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is presently 71.60%.

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen started coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

