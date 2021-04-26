Brokerages Anticipate HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Will Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) will report earnings of $0.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.93 and the lowest is $0.87. HP posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 74.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HP will report full-year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in HP by 362.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $34.42 on Friday. HP has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.52 and its 200-day moving average is $25.30. The stock has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

