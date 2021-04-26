$0.89 EPS Expected for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) to announce earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. HP posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that HP will report full year earnings of $3.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HP.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in HP by 362.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $34.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. The company has a market cap of $42.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $34.61.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

