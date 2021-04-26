Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

QSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total value of $7,749,114.61. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 157,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $9,506,122.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,766,302.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 417,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,726,778. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $155,511,000. Guardian Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth $76,539,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after acquiring an additional 246,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $45.89 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.86.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.94%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.