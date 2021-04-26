Mammoth Energy Services (TUSK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $85.05 million during the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative net margin of 52.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.04%.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSK opened at $4.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.91. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.27.

In other Mammoth Energy Services news, CFO Mark E. Layton sold 55,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.22, for a total transaction of $291,218.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 495,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,587,955.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Arty Straehla sold 46,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $254,655.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,433,762 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,678.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, networks and substation facilities, including the construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

