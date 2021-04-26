The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) PT Raised to $195.00

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) had its target price hoisted by Stephens from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.53% from the stock’s current price.

PNC has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.05.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.04 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.18 and a 200 day moving average of $150.28. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $93.27 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 5.97% and a net margin of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 31.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 150,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,333,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 430.7% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

