Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boenning & Scattergood Inc.

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 146,756 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 12,156 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $3,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $23.28 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $14.90 and a twelve month high of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.72%.

EPD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.77.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

