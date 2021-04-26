Zacks: Brokerages Expect Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.92 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings per share of ($0.92) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.81) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 49.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.21) to ($2.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($8.51) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.43).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TARA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Protara Therapeutics from $43.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TARA stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Protara Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $67.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.74 and a 200-day moving average of $19.68.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TARA. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $292,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Protara Therapeutics Company Profile

Protara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the identifying and advancing transformative therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare diseases. The company's lead program is TARA-002, an investigational cell therapy for the treatment of lymphatic malformations.

