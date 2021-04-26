Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up about 1.6% of Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in PepsiCo by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396,536 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,066,514,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,503,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,593,000 after buying an additional 731,839 shares in the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.53 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.24.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

