Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Hits New 12-Month High at $175.69

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $175.69 and last traded at $173.50, with a volume of 6048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $131.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFPT. Mizuho upped their target price on Proofpoint from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Truist increased their price target on Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Summit Insights raised Proofpoint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of -47.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.84.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $275.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.06 million. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. Equities analysts forecast that Proofpoint, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.67, for a total value of $324,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,719.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 5,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.86, for a total value of $644,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $9,025,354.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,817 shares of company stock worth $1,904,117 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Proofpoint by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,632,694 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,041,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705,808 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,110,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after buying an additional 201,136 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $111,093,000 after buying an additional 163,794 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,388,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of Proofpoint by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 394,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,695,000 after buying an additional 22,362 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent drive-by downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

