Baskin Financial Services Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 22,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,754,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,546 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 46,428 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 29,608 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $369.30.

Mastercard stock opened at $387.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $371.35 and its 200 day moving average is $344.22. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $259.51 and a 1-year high of $389.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total transaction of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 612,678 shares of company stock valued at $204,333,652 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

