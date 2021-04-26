Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,835,000 after purchasing an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,323,000 after purchasing an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,831,000 after purchasing an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,499,000 after purchasing an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,029,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.38.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $71.28 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52 week low of $46.31 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.14.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

