Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Purchased by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,900 shares during the quarter. Dollar General accounts for 2.5% of Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $476,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $243.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

NYSE:DG opened at $213.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.60 and a 200-day moving average of $206.73. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $225.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 24.96%.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

