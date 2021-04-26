Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $60.52 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 144,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Humana comprises approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $60,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Humana by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,992 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Humana by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 85 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Humana by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $429.00 to $479.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Argus upped their price target on Humana from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $461.38.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita acquired 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, for a total transaction of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $448.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $415.07 and a 200 day moving average of $409.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a twelve month low of $359.46 and a twelve month high of $474.70.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.