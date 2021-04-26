Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Sold by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC cut its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 193,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 2.8% of Cutler Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,280,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 8,390.5% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,034,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,938 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,569,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821,796 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,524,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,699,000 after purchasing an additional 889,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

WY opened at $38.20 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.17 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.73.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.36%.

In other news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

WY has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

