Transform Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,439 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Transform Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 20,714 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot by 21.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $323.89 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $297.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $279.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.85 and a 12 month high of $328.83.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.65.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

