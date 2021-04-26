Barclays Begins Coverage on Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 1.90% from the company’s previous close.

DSEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Diversey in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Diversey has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

DSEY stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Diversey has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

