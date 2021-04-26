JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

Shares of DOCN opened at $41.40 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 52 week low of $36.65 and a 52 week high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc acquired 2,127,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999,973.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

