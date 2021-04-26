Cutler Capital Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Cutler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,581 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,614 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 240.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 12,004 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,802 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

VGM stock opened at $13.93 on Monday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12 month low of $11.23 and a 12 month high of $13.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.055 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

