Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Sold by Baskin Financial Services Inc.

Baskin Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,960 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners makes up 2.5% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $24,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,372,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,314,000 after acquiring an additional 979,357 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,462,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $220,191,000 after acquiring an additional 392,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,824,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $188,925,000 after acquiring an additional 57,043 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,714,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,293,294 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,984,000 after acquiring an additional 82,062 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $53.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.07 and a beta of 0.83. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $37.10 and a twelve month high of $55.54.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.47% and a net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,771.43%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James set a $65.00 target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The Utilities segment operates approximately 4,200 kilometers (km) of natural gas pipelines; 2,000 km of electricity transmission lines; and 6.9 million electricity and natural gas connections, as well as 1.5 million installed smart meters; and 330,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

