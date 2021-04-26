iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Cut by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $225.76 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.18 and a fifty-two week high of $234.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.37.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

