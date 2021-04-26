Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IKNA. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ikena Oncology stock opened at $20.94 on Monday. Ikena Oncology has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

