ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.66% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of ThredUp stock opened at $19.11 on Monday. ThredUp has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $31.60.

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms for women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

