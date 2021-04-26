Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) PT Raised to $14.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on MESA. Bank of America upgraded Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group stock opened at $11.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $400.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.24.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.