Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC Has $410,000 Holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC cut its position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 272.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Associated Banc Corp bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $45.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,235.82 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.24. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.09 and a 12-month high of $46.69.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $17.09 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 0.06%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.69.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

