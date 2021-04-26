SL Green Realty (SLG) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG):

4/22/2021 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – SL Green Realty had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

4/19/2021 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $63.00 to $66.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/16/2021 – SL Green Realty had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $58.25 to $68.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – SL Green Realty was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $74.00.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $71.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $77.99. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.84.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $226.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a yield of 5.23%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.00%.

In related news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $385,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $73,939,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,293,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 710,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,940,000 after purchasing an additional 297,486 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $384,064,000 after acquiring an additional 244,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

